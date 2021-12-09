OMCs’ prospects improve on strong marketing and better refining margins

Among the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd’s (BPCL) shares have lagged those of its peers, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL). While the BPCL stock has risen about 5% so far this calendar year, HPCL and IOCL’s shares have increased in the range of 32-37% during the same time span. This divergence is not surprising.

Sentiments for the BPCL stock are governed by the developments in the ongoing privatisation process where progress has been painfully slow. This reflects in the comparatively weaker show in the performance of the BPCL stock.

As such, the earnings prospects of the OMC’s have continued to strengthen with the improvement in auto fuel demand post easing of the lockdown led restrictions. Plus, firm marketing margins have added to the comfort. Meanwhile, the gradual recovery in refining margins has also provided a trigger for improvement in earnings prospects.

Analysts point out that OMC’s have displayed their strength on the marketing front as they have been able to protect their marketing margin

trajectory amidst a rising crude price environment. It helps that crude oil prices have softened from their recent highs. For perspective: Brent crude price averaged around $51 a barrel at the start of 2021 and crossed $85 a barrel in the last week of October. Prices have now corrected to about $75 a barrel.

“The sharp correction in crude and flat retail prices have resulted in marketing margins on diesel and gasoline rising above the normative level of ₹3/litre," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in their 2 December note. They add, “This has created room for likely reduction in retail prices in the run-up to elections in February’22."

Further, the government’s move on reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel, followed by various state governments cutting the value-added tax on auto fuels also brings comfort. Before the excise duty cut, OMCs had passed on crude prices of up to $85/barrel to end consumers. The tax cuts will strengthen the ability of OMC’s to pass on further higher crude prices, in case crude prices rise again.

OMCs have reported strong cash generation in 1HFY22 at an average annualized yield of 27% versus 37% in 1HFY21 and 18% in FY21 as per Goldman Sachs Equity Research data. “Strong cash generation has been driven by resilience of fuel retailing margins even amidst tough refining fundamentals. This has led to net debt levels continuing to decline for OMCs since FY20," said Goldman analysts in a report last month.

Meanwhile, benchmark Singapore gross refining margins (GRM) has improved to $3.7 a barrel in the September 2021 quarter (Q2FY22) from an average of $1.2 a barrel in the March 2021 quarter. The months of October and November saw further improvement in refining margins, though December has seen some softening due to the Omicron threat. Even so, Q3 refining margins will be about $3 plus a barrel, higher sequentially due to high cracks in the first two months of 3Q, said analysts at Credit Suisse in a report on 1 December.

Note that amongst the OMCs, HPCL derives higher contributions from fuel retail sales in its portfolio and hence benefits relatively more from a firm marketing margin environment. On the other hand, IOCL’s earnings have a significant dependence on the refining segment and therefore, would track the movement in refining margins.

BPCL’s investors though would closely follow the progress on its privatisation. However, privatisation premiums are no longer priced in and the risk-reward is attractive, point out analysts at Jefferies. They reckon, BPCL's capital efficiency is the highest in the OMC pack, which helps it deliver a full-cycle ROE (return on equity) of 24% vis-a-vis 22% for HPCL and 14% for IOCL.

