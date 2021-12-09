OMCs’ prospects improve on strong marketing and better refining margins

Meanwhile, benchmark Singapore gross refining margins (GRM) has improved to $3.7 a barrel in the September 2021 quarter (Q2FY22) from an average of $1.2 a barrel in the March 2021 quarter. The months of October and November saw further improvement in refining margins, though December has seen some softening due to the Omicron threat. Even so, Q3 refining margins will be about $3 plus a barrel, higher sequentially due to high cracks in the first two months of 3Q, said analysts at Credit Suisse in a report on 1 December.

