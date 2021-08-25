On valuation, ICICI Bank is in a sweet spot but further upside looks limited

“SME/business-banking loans grew strongly at 49% year-on-year in Q1FY22 and we believe that segment can continue to grow at 24% CAGR over FY21-24 as the bank leverages its platform. This should lift the share of such loans to 11% by FY24 that will aid NIMs (net interest margins) and fees, but credit costs and RWA (risk-weighted assets) may be a bit higher," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a note. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate.