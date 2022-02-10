Once a laggard, ACC is now fast catching-up with peers

Meanwhile, on the valuation front, the ACC stock is trading at a one-year forward (FY23) EV/Ebitda of 9.34 times, showed Bloomberg data. EV is short for enterprise value. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Peers Ultratech and Shree Cement are trading at a higher valuation multiples of 16 times and 18 times, respectively. Analysts say, while the stock price is catching-up, bridging the valuation gap will be a gradual process for ACC.