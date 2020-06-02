One metric shows India's fiscal misery as Moody’s brings rating downgrade home

India’s sovereign rating downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service, although expected, puts the spotlight on a key metric of fiscal health: the debt-to-GDP ratio.

Debt-to-GDP simply put is the amount owed by a country in proportion to what it produces. For every ₹100 of gross domestic product (GDP), India owed ₹72 to the market in fiscal year 2019.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects India’s debt-to-GDP ratio at 74.3 for calendar 2020. Moody’s expects this ratio to worsen to 84% for fiscal year 2020-21. The covid-19 pandemic would be a big force behind this deterioration.

At this level, India fares rather poorly in comparison to most of its emerging market peers. India’s public debt burden seems heavier when compared to the median estimate of all emerging market and middle income economies by the IMF. The adjoining chart shows how India fares against the rest of its ilk.

While rating agencies have a box full of metrics on which they base their final assessment of a sovereign’s ability to honour its debt, the debt-to-GDP number perhaps captures the risks best.

Indeed, Moody’s highlighted the risks to this metric as one key reason behind its rating downgrade. “Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, at an estimated 72% of GDP in fiscal 2019, India's general government (combined central and state governments) debt burden was 30 percentage points larger than the Baa median," the rating agency said in its release.

While the ratio itself may be a worrying sign, what should cause more anxiety is the stretched fiscal position it represents.

The covid-19 pandemic may result in public debt rising as the economy contracts. Ratios are expected to worsen faster than expected.

Does this mean that a rating downgrade to non-investment grade is imminent?

Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd believe so. “Looking ahead, more ratings action likely lie ahead. Based on our assumptions, we see a risk that Fitch will change India’s outlook to ‘negative’ due to deteriorating debt dynamics and its assessment that India has a poor fiscal track record," the brokerage said in a note.

There are no quick fixes. In fact, there are no fixes as far as the current fiscal year goes. The government is hard pressed for revenue growth as a shrinking economy reduces tax revenues. At the same time, it will have to spend to generate conditions for a quick recovery.

Markets have shrugged off the rating downgrade and just as well given the near impossibility of it improving in the short-term. That said, the pressures on the government’s finances may continue to weigh on sentiment.

