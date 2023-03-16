Pathaan alone can’t save PVR’s fortunes3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:02 PM IST
The merged entity accounts for 30% share of the box office collections and 18% of the total number of screens.
The merger of PVR and Inox Leisure has created a multiplex behemoth in the country that has over 1,600 screens. The merged entity accounts for 30% share of the box office collections and 18% of the total number of screens.
