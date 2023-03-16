Pathaan alone can’t save PVR’s fortunes

In a PVR-Inox post-merger call with analysts and investors on Tuesday, the management said it has successfully completed all the formalities related to the merger. The focus now shifts to the synergy benefits. The management highlighted that in terms of revenue synergies, F&B (food & beverage) will be a key focus area, along with advertising revenues. Further, the spend per head to average ticket price ratio is below global average and thus there is potential to grow here. On costs front, it will focus on supply chain synergies and overhead rationalization. The management has guided for potential annual Ebitda synergy benefit of ₹225 crore over the next 12-24 months. PVR-Inox plans to add 180-200 screens per year over the next two years, out of which about 40% will be in south India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}