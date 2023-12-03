One step at a time: UltraTech moves steadily towards its goal
SummaryThough UltraTech's valuation is relatively high, future stock performance will depend on the rate of capacity expansion, volume growth, and input cost variations.
UltraTech Cement Ltd is gradually advancing towards its long-term target of 200 million tonnes (mt) capacity expected by FY30. The company's recent acquisition of Kesoram Industries’ cement division is a strategic move in an increasingly competitive market, triggering a hunger for market share gains among large cement manufacturers.