The March-quarter earnings of JK Cement Ltd would have been stellar, but a slew of one-offs played spoilsport. Total volumes rose 46% year-on-year (y-o-y) to a multi-quarter high of 3.89 million tonnes. A low base, along with the ramp-up at its newly commissioned 4.2mtpa (million tonnes per annum) capacity, is driving volume growth and market share gains.

However, robust volume growth did not translate into higher profits, as operating performance was hit by higher expenses. During the quarter, the company took an impairment hit of over ₹200 crore on certain assets and investments. Besides. it booked a one-time tax expense of ₹21.5 crore against the settlement of disputed liabilities. Its standalone Ebitda at ₹440 crore missed Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of ₹480 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

After a muted Q4 earnings performance, the focus will shift to expansion plans. In a post-earnings conference call, the management said the Nimbahera-line 3 upgradation work is progressing as per schedule and is expected to be completed in Q2FY22. Furthermore, the firm has started work on setting up a greenfield 3.5-4mtpa integrated cement capacity in Panna, and expects to commission it by Q1FY24.

Satish Kumar/Mint





“Increased diversification to central India, attractive regional prices and demand growth prospects make the expansion project value-accretive," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. The management expressed concerns over near-term cement demand due to the pandemic, which it said could lead to a 30% sequential decline in volumes in Q1FY22. However, it remains confident of a strong recovery in demand as the pandemic subsides and restrictions ease.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expect the firm to deliver above-industry volume CAGR of 12% over FY21-23, aided by expansions. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

Meanwhile, for FY21, net debt declined 28%, while leverage declined to 0.7 times from 1.4 times. The management expects to raise additional debt of ₹1,800- 2,000 crore for upcoming projects. They expect net debt to peak at ₹3,000 crore at the time of commissioning of the plant.

Analysts expect the company’s strong cash generation driven by ramp-up in utilization to keep leverage under control. In the past one year, the JK Cement stock has rallied 132%, outperforming the benchmark index Nifty Infrastructure, which rose 53% in the same span. The sharp run-up in the stock factors in most of the positives. The next trigger for the stock would be timely completion of its planned expansions, analysts said.

