One-offs hit JK Cement’s Q4, but expansions keep outlook bright

Analysts expect the company’s strong cash generation driven by ramp-up in utilization to keep leverage under control. In the past one year, the JK Cement stock has rallied 132%, outperforming the benchmark index Nifty Infrastructure, which rose 53% in the same span. The sharp run-up in the stock factors in most of the positives. The next trigger for the stock would be timely completion of its planned expansions, analysts said.