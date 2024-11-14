ONGC looks to cash in on gas pricing tweak, KG basin ramp-up
Summary
- ONGC has managed to ramp up its production from the KG basin field, but it has revised its overall production guidance downwards for FY25-27
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd’s (ONGC) standalone gross crude oil realization fell about 8% year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY25) to $78.3 per barrel. Yet, its Ebitda at ₹18,200 crore was broadly in line with analysts’ estimates. Windall tax was much lower year-on-year leading to improved net realization, thus boosting operating profit performance to that extent.