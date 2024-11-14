ONGC looks to cash in on gas pricing tweak, KG basin ramp-up

Besides, ONGC is also expected to gain from the government notification issued in August, allowing the company to charge higher prices for gas produced from new wells and additional production from old wells. At a crude price of $70 per barrel, this implies nearly 30% additional revenue from these sources, currently at 4.7 mmscmd (million standard cubic meters per day), or about 9% of ONGC’s total gas production. Further, this would increase significantly with the KG basin ramp-up.