State-owned oil exploration and production companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) delivered strong performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by higher crude oil prices. Standalone Ebitdax (Ebitda excluding exploratory wells cost write-offs) rose 61% year-on-year to ₹29,250 crore for ONGC and 110% to ₹4,300 crore for OIL in Q1FY27, according to Nomura Global Markets Research.
High crude prices drive Q1 surge for ONGC and OIL, but output growth diverges
SummaryStronger crude realizations boosted Q1 profits for both state explorers, but while Oil India expanded output, ONGC’s persistent production decline continues to weigh on its outlook.
State-owned oil exploration and production companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) delivered strong performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by higher crude oil prices. Standalone Ebitdax (Ebitda excluding exploratory wells cost write-offs) rose 61% year-on-year to ₹29,250 crore for ONGC and 110% to ₹4,300 crore for OIL in Q1FY27, according to Nomura Global Markets Research.
About the Author
Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to Market’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.
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