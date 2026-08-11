Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

High crude prices drive Q1 surge for ONGC and OIL, but output growth diverges

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 03:35 PM IST
ONGC's oil and gas production declined 3.9% y-o-y to 9.8 mmtoe in Q1FY27, highlighting continued challenges in reversing its long-term production decline.
ONGC's oil and gas production declined 3.9% y-o-y to 9.8 mmtoe in Q1FY27, highlighting continued challenges in reversing its long-term production decline.(Reuters)
Summary

Stronger crude realizations boosted Q1 profits for both state explorers, but while Oil India expanded output, ONGC’s persistent production decline continues to weigh on its outlook.

Gift this article

State-owned oil exploration and production companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) delivered strong performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by higher crude oil prices. Standalone Ebitdax (Ebitda excluding exploratory wells cost write-offs) rose 61% year-on-year to 29,250 crore for ONGC and 110% to 4,300 crore for OIL in Q1FY27, according to Nomura Global Markets Research.

State-owned oil exploration and production companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) delivered strong performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by higher crude oil prices. Standalone Ebitdax (Ebitda excluding exploratory wells cost write-offs) rose 61% year-on-year to 29,250 crore for ONGC and 110% to 4,300 crore for OIL in Q1FY27, according to Nomura Global Markets Research.

Although Brent crude prices have moderated from their recent peak, the average price in Q2FY27 so far remains roughly 20% higher than in Q2FY26, aiding near-term earnings visibility for both companies. Additionally, they are expected to gain a medium-term boost from the government’s 84,000-crore Samudra Manthan scheme, approved in July, which reduces exploration risk by supporting deepwater projects.

Although Brent crude prices have moderated from their recent peak, the average price in Q2FY27 so far remains roughly 20% higher than in Q2FY26, aiding near-term earnings visibility for both companies. Additionally, they are expected to gain a medium-term boost from the government’s 84,000-crore Samudra Manthan scheme, approved in July, which reduces exploration risk by supporting deepwater projects.

Also Read | West Asia war pushes ONGC to plan India's first strategic gas reserve

Even so, company-specific factors will determine the pace of earnings growth and stock performance. So far in CY26, ONGC stock is up 2%, trailing OIL’s 11% returns. As of 2 pm on Tuesday, Oil India shares were trading nearly 4% higher at 470.80 on the NSE, while ONGC shares were up 0.15% to 240.20.

Contrasting production trajectories

ONGC is struggling to arrest its declining oil and gas output, which fell 3.9% year-on-year to 9.8 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mmtoe) in Q1FY27 (including joint-venture shares). The drop was driven by reservoir complexities at the KG-98/2 block, delayed pipeline replacement projects caused by bad weather, and temporary well shutdowns during project commissioning. For FY27, standalone production guidance excluding JVs is set at 39 mmtoe, slightly above FY26’s 38.9 mmtoe. Output is projected to rise further to nearly 40 mmtoe in FY28.

“We stay cautious on ONGC’s production guidance given misses every year for the last eight years while its past production has consistently fallen at a 2.4% CAGR and 1P reserves at 2.7% CAGR for the last five years,” said Nuvama Research. The brokerage has cut FY27/28 Ebitdax estimates by 7%/5% on lower profits at HPCL and higher effective royalty rates post rollback of it’s restructuring by the government.

Also Read | Inside India's ₹84,000-crore bet on offshore oil and gas

Meanwhile, OIL saw an 11% increase in crude oil production to 0.95 million tonnes in Q1FY27. The company achieved its highest-ever daily crude production of 11,017mt/day on 3 August and expects to sustain a quarterly oil production run-rate of around 1mmt in FY27. It’s aiming for 3.9mmt in FY27 and more than 4.0mmt in FY28. “Driven by this optimism and Q1FY27 performance, we increased our production expectations for oil and gas by 7%/2% to 3.8mmt/3.2bcm in FY27 and by 8%/4% to 4.0mmt/3.5bcm in FY28,” PL Capital wrote in a report.

However, natural gas production fell by 8%, to 0.76 mmtoe due to lower offtake by consumers in the northeastern region and the absence of pipeline connectivity to transport surplus gas to the rest of India. The company is undertaking several pipeline projects to integrate its fields in the northeast with other regions, with the first project expected to come online in the next few months. Gas production is expected to reach 5 mmtoe by FY29 after all projects are complete.

Year-on-year revenue growth in Q1FY27 was robust for both companies: up 45% for ONGC and nearly 60% for OIL. Crude oil realization improved by around 50% for both at $99.4 a barrel for ONGC and $99.7 a barrel for OIL. ONGC also saw a notable 62% increase in realization for new well gas to $13.3 per million British thermal units (mbtu). Shares of ONGC and OIL are trading at 6.3 times and 7.7 times their one-year forward earnings, respectively, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Stock market slide: alas, India's oil woes seem endless
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketHigh crude prices drive Q1 surge for ONGC and OIL, but output growth diverges

High crude prices drive Q1 surge for ONGC and OIL, but output growth diverges

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 03:35 PM IST
ONGC's oil and gas production declined 3.9% y-o-y to 9.8 mmtoe in Q1FY27, highlighting continued challenges in reversing its long-term production decline.
ONGC's oil and gas production declined 3.9% y-o-y to 9.8 mmtoe in Q1FY27, highlighting continued challenges in reversing its long-term production decline.(Reuters)
Summary

Stronger crude realizations boosted Q1 profits for both state explorers, but while Oil India expanded output, ONGC’s persistent production decline continues to weigh on its outlook.

Gift this article

State-owned oil exploration and production companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) delivered strong performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by higher crude oil prices. Standalone Ebitdax (Ebitda excluding exploratory wells cost write-offs) rose 61% year-on-year to 29,250 crore for ONGC and 110% to 4,300 crore for OIL in Q1FY27, according to Nomura Global Markets Research.

State-owned oil exploration and production companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) delivered strong performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by higher crude oil prices. Standalone Ebitdax (Ebitda excluding exploratory wells cost write-offs) rose 61% year-on-year to 29,250 crore for ONGC and 110% to 4,300 crore for OIL in Q1FY27, according to Nomura Global Markets Research.

Although Brent crude prices have moderated from their recent peak, the average price in Q2FY27 so far remains roughly 20% higher than in Q2FY26, aiding near-term earnings visibility for both companies. Additionally, they are expected to gain a medium-term boost from the government’s 84,000-crore Samudra Manthan scheme, approved in July, which reduces exploration risk by supporting deepwater projects.

Although Brent crude prices have moderated from their recent peak, the average price in Q2FY27 so far remains roughly 20% higher than in Q2FY26, aiding near-term earnings visibility for both companies. Additionally, they are expected to gain a medium-term boost from the government’s 84,000-crore Samudra Manthan scheme, approved in July, which reduces exploration risk by supporting deepwater projects.

Also Read | West Asia war pushes ONGC to plan India's first strategic gas reserve

Even so, company-specific factors will determine the pace of earnings growth and stock performance. So far in CY26, ONGC stock is up 2%, trailing OIL’s 11% returns. As of 2 pm on Tuesday, Oil India shares were trading nearly 4% higher at 470.80 on the NSE, while ONGC shares were up 0.15% to 240.20.

Contrasting production trajectories

ONGC is struggling to arrest its declining oil and gas output, which fell 3.9% year-on-year to 9.8 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mmtoe) in Q1FY27 (including joint-venture shares). The drop was driven by reservoir complexities at the KG-98/2 block, delayed pipeline replacement projects caused by bad weather, and temporary well shutdowns during project commissioning. For FY27, standalone production guidance excluding JVs is set at 39 mmtoe, slightly above FY26’s 38.9 mmtoe. Output is projected to rise further to nearly 40 mmtoe in FY28.

“We stay cautious on ONGC’s production guidance given misses every year for the last eight years while its past production has consistently fallen at a 2.4% CAGR and 1P reserves at 2.7% CAGR for the last five years,” said Nuvama Research. The brokerage has cut FY27/28 Ebitdax estimates by 7%/5% on lower profits at HPCL and higher effective royalty rates post rollback of it’s restructuring by the government.

Also Read | Inside India's ₹84,000-crore bet on offshore oil and gas

Meanwhile, OIL saw an 11% increase in crude oil production to 0.95 million tonnes in Q1FY27. The company achieved its highest-ever daily crude production of 11,017mt/day on 3 August and expects to sustain a quarterly oil production run-rate of around 1mmt in FY27. It’s aiming for 3.9mmt in FY27 and more than 4.0mmt in FY28. “Driven by this optimism and Q1FY27 performance, we increased our production expectations for oil and gas by 7%/2% to 3.8mmt/3.2bcm in FY27 and by 8%/4% to 4.0mmt/3.5bcm in FY28,” PL Capital wrote in a report.

However, natural gas production fell by 8%, to 0.76 mmtoe due to lower offtake by consumers in the northeastern region and the absence of pipeline connectivity to transport surplus gas to the rest of India. The company is undertaking several pipeline projects to integrate its fields in the northeast with other regions, with the first project expected to come online in the next few months. Gas production is expected to reach 5 mmtoe by FY29 after all projects are complete.

Year-on-year revenue growth in Q1FY27 was robust for both companies: up 45% for ONGC and nearly 60% for OIL. Crude oil realization improved by around 50% for both at $99.4 a barrel for ONGC and $99.7 a barrel for OIL. ONGC also saw a notable 62% increase in realization for new well gas to $13.3 per million British thermal units (mbtu). Shares of ONGC and OIL are trading at 6.3 times and 7.7 times their one-year forward earnings, respectively, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Stock market slide: alas, India's oil woes seem endless
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketHigh crude prices drive Q1 surge for ONGC and OIL, but output growth diverges
Read Next Story