With the steady rise in crude prices , upstream oil and gas producers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd remain in the spotlight. The two companies saw their stock prices hit 52-week highs on Thursday.

A rise in crude prices boosts net realisation of oil and gas explorers. The companies have already seen a strong surge in realisations during the June quarter. ONGC’s crude net realisation at $65.6 a barrel was up 128% YoY and 13% sequentially. Oil India's net realisation surged 123% year-on-year and 11.7% sequentially to $67 a barrel. Firm oil prices in the September quarter have also kept earnings outlook of these companies strong. To be sure, oil production of the two majors has remained steady and not seen any substantial rise in recent times.

Their outlook is further boosted by the fact that gas prices are likely to see upward revisions. The rise in international gas and spot prices has meant that domestic gas prices may rise significantly. Rating agency ICRA expects domestic gas prices to almost double in the next revision owing to an increase in prices at various international hubs. The prices applicable from 1 October will further boost earnings of upstream companies.

Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd, post Q1 results had said that their positive recommendation on ONGC is premised on an increase in crude price realisation and improvement in domestic gas price realisation. They expect oil price realisation to increase to $59 a barrel in FY22 and $61 a barrel in FY23. These are significantly higher than $44 a barrel seen in FY21. The expected global economic rebound post-covid, and low crude inventories in the US are likely to keep oil prices firm.

