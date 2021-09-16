ONGC, Oil India scale 52-week high with rising crude prices

A rise in crude prices boosts net realisation of oil and gas explorers. The companies have already seen a strong surge in realisations during the June quarter. ONGC’s crude net realisation at $65.6 a barrel was up 128% YoY and 13% sequentially. Oil India's net realisation surged 123% year-on-year and 11.7% sequentially to $67 a barrel. Firm oil prices in the September quarter have also kept earnings outlook of these companies strong. To be sure, oil production of the two majors has remained steady and not seen any substantial rise in recent times.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}