Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s (ONGC) have fallen by 2% over the past three months, while those of smaller peer Oil India have gained 13%. Since the West Asia war began, Oil India’s shares are down 2%, while ONGC’s have fallen faster at 16—a striking contrast with crude oil prices, which are about 35% above their pre-war levels.
Oil India is beating ONGC. Can its production edge last?
SummaryOil India has outperformed ONGC as stronger production growth boosts earnings visibility, but its richer valuation and ONGC’s larger reserves could narrow the gap over time.
Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s (ONGC) have fallen by 2% over the past three months, while those of smaller peer Oil India have gained 13%. Since the West Asia war began, Oil India’s shares are down 2%, while ONGC’s have fallen faster at 16—a striking contrast with crude oil prices, which are about 35% above their pre-war levels.
About the Author
Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to Market’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.
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