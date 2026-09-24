Oil India is beating ONGC. Can its production edge last?

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s (ONGC) have fallen by 2% over the past three months, while those of smaller peer Oil India have gained 13%. Since the West Asia war began, Oil India’s shares are down 2%, while ONGC’s have fallen faster at 16—a striking contrast with crude oil prices, which are about 35% above their pre-war levels.
Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s (ONGC) have fallen by 2% over the past three months, while those of smaller peer Oil India have gained 13%. Since the West Asia war began, Oil India’s shares are down 2%, while ONGC’s have fallen faster at 16—a striking contrast with crude oil prices, which are about 35% above their pre-war levels.
While the state-owned oil exploration and production companies have faced pressure amid weak equity market sentiment, the diverging trend is notable, as both have broadly similar gross price realizations, which are linked to crude import prices, and near identical royalty structures.
India’s average price of imported crude oil in the September quarter (Q2FY27) so far stands at about $96 per barrel, as per data from Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell. While this is below $101 per barrel in Q1FY27, it is 37% higher year-on-year and should support near-term earnings of both. In Q1, ONGC’s and Oil India’s standalone Ebitda, excluding exploratory wells cost write-off, had increased 67% and 110% year-on-year to ₹29,250 crore and ₹4,300 crore, respectively, aided by higher crude oil prices.
The key difference, however, is the expectation of higher sales volume, adding to Oil India’s earnings visibility. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Oil India’s total oil and gas sales volume is projected to grow by 13.8% in FY27 to 6.5 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe), vis-a-vis a 2.4% rise for ONGC to 42 mtoe. In the first two months of Q2FY27, Oil India’s crude oil production grew by 18%, while ONGC’s dropped by 3%, notes JM Financial Institutional Securities. This follows a 12% growth for Oil India and a 3 fall for ONGC in Q1.
Volume advantage
Oil India’s shares also seem to have benefitted from higher investor interest across midcaps, amid a lack of triggers for large caps. However, ONGC has a longer-term advantage thanks to its higher reserves. Kotak estimates ONGC’s 1P crude oil reserves at 13.6 times its FY26 production, compared with 8.3 times for Oil India. 1P reserves represent volume of oil considered commercially recoverable with at least a 90% probability.
Sales volume growth rates for Oil India and ONGC are also projected to converge at 5% and 4.6%, respectively, in FY28. This implies a limited window of advantage for Oil India.
Beyond these company-specific growth drivers, both should benefit from the government’s push to revive offshore exploration. The Samudra Manthan scheme envisages ₹84,100 crore of government support to oil exploration companies for gathering offshore seismic data and drilling exploratory wells, to be spent by FY31.
Offshore push
Offshore exploration activity in India has been muted, with the number of wells drilled annually remaining broadly flat at 110-130 over the last two decades, even as onshore drilling has more than doubled to over 600 by FY25, said a PL Capital report. The reason for the disparity is cost: offshore drilling costs about $50 million per well, versus up to $25 million for onshore, while a deepwater offshore well can cost as much as $150 million, noted the broking firm.
The outperformance of Oil India’s shares has meant that they trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8x based on Bloomberg’s FY27 consensus estimates, against 5.7x for ONGC. With crude prices expected to soften in the medium term, Oil India would need to sustain its production growth to justify its valuation.