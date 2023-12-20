ONGC, Oil India poised for growth amid shifting oil dynamics
Summary
- But with current lower oil prices and global economic concerns, investors should be cautious of potential impairments
Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd have been on fire, significantly outperforming the Nifty50 index with gains of 38% and 73% respectively this calendar year. The rise in global crude oil prices has been a major driver, boosting the profitability of these upstream energy majors and operating margins due to higher revenues.