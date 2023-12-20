However, the landscape shifted when crude oil prices declined from around $100/barrel in September to approximately $80/barrel amid a market reversal despite tight supplies and escalating tensions in the Middle East. This drop in prices typically signals reduced net realizations for upstream producers, but the government’s windfall tax has kept the outlook optimistic. This tax, adjusted biweekly, stabilizes net oil realizations for companies like ONGC and Oil India, ensuring consistent earnings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}