ONGC's Q3 profit hit by crude oil price fall, but future brightens with gas output push
Summary
ONGC's crude oil price realization hit a 15-quarter low in Q3, impacting earnings. Yet strategic investments in new gas fields, the Daman project, and BP's intervention in Mumbai High signal robust production growth ahead.
Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) posted rather muted December quarter (Q3) results, impacted by the continued drop in crude oil prices and stagnant volumes. Higher gas realization, though, brought some comfort.
