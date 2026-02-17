It helps that gas realization was up about 6% to ₹23.2 per standard cubic metre (SCM), aided by a higher share of new wells gas (NWG), which is eligible for a 20% premium over the price based on the administered price mechanism. NWG contributed 18% of Q3’s total gas revenue and this share is expected to increase to 24% in FY27 and over 35% in 3-4 years with the commissioning of new gas fields, the management said on the earnings call.