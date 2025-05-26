ONGC needs a faster ramp-up from KG Basin to beat falling crude prices
SummaryONGC expects volume support with higher recovery from Mumbai High fields, after it appointed British Petroleum as technical services provider in January. Investors will closely watch the volume pick-up going ahead
Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) reported a standalone Ebitda of ₹19,000 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY25), up 9% year-on-year, despite lower aggregate realization, thanks to higher sales volumes and lower statutory levies. However, an over fourfold increase in dry well write-offs caused ONGC’s net profit to drop as much as 35%.