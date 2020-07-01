ONGC’s March quarter results keep the energy low for the stock

After a disappointing ending to financial year 2020, prospects for ONGC stock are not any brighter. Remember, earlier this calendar year, covid-19 related concerns had led to a sharp drop in global crude oil prices. While oil prices have recovered from the lows, triggers for a meaningful jump in oil prices are few and far between. Higher oil prices are critical for ONGC’s fortunes as they help improve realisations. As such, muted outlook on prices doesn’t augur well for the company.