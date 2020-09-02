ONGC’s tight grip on costs in June quarter helps earnings’ beat

MUMBAI: Shares of state-owned oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) rose in early deals on Wednesday. The company’s better-than-expected June quarter earnings, announced late Tuesday, have pleased investors.

While ONGC’s standalone net profit for the quarter declined a whopping 92% year-on-year to ₹496 crore, it was better than the ₹54 crore loss estimated by analysts polled by Bloomberg. The company reported a sharp 63% year-on-year drop in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to ₹4,780 crore. Analysts say ONGC’s better-than-expected June quarter profits can be attributed to lower than estimated operating costs. Other expenses declined 16% year-on-year, while statutory levies and exploratory costs written off fell about 52%.

Even so, the covid-19 pandemic took a toll on global crude oil prices, which in turn weighed on ONGC’s revenue performance. As such, the company’s crude oil price realisations for the June quarter dropped nearly 57% to $28.72 per barrel. This is also far lower than the March quarter crude realisation which was $49.01 per barrel. Further, gas prices were lower as well, contributing to the subdued revenues. Overall, ONGC’s revenues declined 51% year-on-year to ₹13,011 crore.

On the brighter side, crude oil production was fairly resilient easing just 3.5%. But gas production declined at a faster pace of 13.6% largely because of lower offtake by some customers.

True, overall improvement in production is crucial hereon but realisations matter more for profitability, according to analysts. But the outlook for crude oil remains muted and that’s a dampener. Benchmark Brent crude oil prices have recovered smartly from the lows of $19 a barrel in April to about $46 a barrel currently. A further rise in crude prices, though, would be challenging and that would weigh on the sentiment for the ONGC stock. Unsurprisingly, ONGC’s shares are as much as 38% lower from their pre-covid highs seen in January.

