ONGC’s tight grip on costs in June quarter helps earnings’ beat

True, overall improvement in production is crucial hereon but realisations matter more for profitability, according to analysts. But the outlook for crude oil remains muted and that’s a dampener. Benchmark Brent crude oil prices have recovered smartly from the lows of $19 a barrel in April to about $46 a barrel currently. A further rise in crude prices, though, would be challenging and that would weigh on the sentiment for the ONGC stock. Unsurprisingly, ONGC’s shares are as much as 38% lower from their pre-covid highs seen in January.