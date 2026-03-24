Markets have been unforgiving this month, with the benchmark Nifty50 index down almost 10%. But Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) has held up far better, slipping just 3.5%.
ONGC needs more than higher crude oil prices
SummaryRegulatory caps on the price of natural gas produced at legacy fields, and the possibility of a fresh windfall tax, are leading investors to discount any supernormal profits for ONGC
Markets have been unforgiving this month, with the benchmark Nifty50 index down almost 10%. But Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) has held up far better, slipping just 3.5%.
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