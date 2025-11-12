ONGC’s investors face double whammy—muted output and low crude prices

Post results, some analysts have lowered their earnings projections and target price for the stock. Nomura Global Market Research has cut ONGC’s consolidated earnings per share by 14% and 17% for FY26 and FY27, factoring in lower volumes and crude realizations—which are partly offset by higher EPS for Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL). ONGC has about 60% stake in HPCL, which is seeing strong earnings growth, aided by low crude prices.