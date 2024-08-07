ONGC investors need faster production ramp-up from KG basin
Summary
- The state-owned company is relying on KG basin 98/2 block as it looks to increase output to 47 million tonnes of oil equivalent by FY27, but the production ramp-up at this crucial block has been slow so far.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd’s (ONGC’s) standalone Ebitda of ₹18,600 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY25) was above analysts’ estimates but 4.3% lower year-on-year. While production volumes were lower last quarter, ONGC aims to increase output by 19% to 47 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mmtoe) by FY27.