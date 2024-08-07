ONGC investors need faster production ramp-up from KG basin

In Q1FY25, ONGC’s net realisation after the windfall tax was $73 per barrel, marginally lower than in the previous quarter. The windfall tax, introduced in July 2022, caps the upside from increases in oil prices to counter the impact of volatility in crude. For instance, Brent crude oil prices averaged $100 in 2022 and fell to $82 in 2023. Crude rose to almost $90 in April 2024, but is now around $82. The government has also allowed 20% higher prices for gas produced from difficult fields, a move that should be finalised by the end of FY25. The company expects about 25% of its gas production to be eligible for this premium.