ONGC beat Oil India in Q1, but the tables could turn soon

Shares of both oil majors have been bogged down by the decline in crude oil prices. Oil India stock is down 40% over the past year and ONGC's is down 28%. Oil India trades at enterprise value (EV) of 8.1 times estimated FY26 Ebitda, supported by a better production outlook, as per Bloomberg. ONCG's EV/Ebitdta multiple is 5. With crude prices expected to remain subdued in the foreseeable future, production ramp ups will determine the movement of the stocks from here.