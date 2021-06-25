Benefits of higher crude oil prices we visible in ONGC’s performance for the quarter ended March. Net realisations jumped, with those of standalone entity at $58.1 a barrel - a five-quarter high.

Sales, however, fell because of the pandemic. But even then, net sales of 5.2 million metric tonne (MMT), down 4% year-on-year, were in line with analysts’ estimates.

The benefits from realisations were, however, offset by low gas prices. Prices at $1.79 per MMBtu (million metric British thermal units) were significantly lower than $3.23 per MMBtu seen during Q4FY20. Sales also suffered, again the covid impact, falling 8.1% year-on-year. The company said the fall in natural gas production was primarily the the result of lower offtake. Output of condensate and value-added products also declined.

Standalone revenues, therefore, fell 1.2% year-on-year.

Lower operating costs, however, boosted operating performance. At Rs10,120 crore, Ebitda jumped 18% year-on-year, while margin at 47.8% was significantly higher than 40% in the year-ago quarter and 42.7% in the previous quarter.

Not surprising that FY21Q4 net profit at Rs6,733 crore was up five-fold sequentially. In the year-ago period, the company had posted a loss.

Going ahead, with global crude prices at multi-year highs, net realisations are bound to improve. In another positive, the company said its crude oil production has touched last year’s levels.

Domestic gas prices though will be reviewed beginning second half only. Demand will also likely pick pace as states ease more pandemic-induced curbs following a steady fall in active cases. ONGC had intended to raise gas production during FY21 but plans were delayed due to disruptions in the wake of the pandemic. Investors will therefore monitor the pickup in gas production during FY22 and FY23.

The stock given more than 30% returns year to date, and trades near 52-week highs. Shares rose over 2% in early deals on Friday

