Only meaningful earnings growth can lift Cummins India stock

As far as commodity price inflation is concerned, the management said that it is nearing its peak, but cost rationalization measures such as price hikes, among others, are likely to ease the pressure on margins going ahead. It should be noted that the management aims to improve Ebitda margins by 100 basis points on a year-on-year basis in FY22 through sales of value-added products and improved cost efficiencies. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. One basis point is 0.01%. In FY21, the company’s operating margin stood at 13.4%.

