Strong operating cash flows help companies maintain capex momentum

Corporate investments in fixed assets remained robust during FY24, despite the hike in interest rates, backed by their cash flows. A Mint analysis of consolidated financials of over 1,800 companies showed that the cash flow for purchase or creation of fixed assets (CFA) by these companies, or simply capex, increased by 19% in FY24. This was nearly the same as the 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) recorded during FY21-23, but a significant improvement from the -1.6% CAGR during FY19-21