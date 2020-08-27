The Nifty IT index inched closer to its new 52-week high on Thursday. The index has gained 16% so far in 2020 vis-à-vis a 4% loss in the benchmark Nifty 50. Barring Tech Mahindra Ltd, over the last one month, all stocks in the IT index touched new 52-week highs.

The gains pushed up the valuations. Nonetheless, with covid-19 bringing a new sense of urgency by clients, notably for fence-sitters, to transform and enhance their digital capabilities, many see technology spends accelerating.

Global spending on IT services is projected to rise about 7% per annum between 2020 and 2024, higher than 3.5% annual expansion in 2010-2019, show Gartner, Inc.’s data compiled by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. Note that IT services spending is projected to fall 6.8% in 2020 due to hit from covid-19.

As pointed out earlier in this column, clients in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), a large business vertical for the Indian IT, have maintained steady outlook for the technology spends, driven by the surge in digital platforms' usage.

An analysis of the management commentaries by Kotak Institutional Equities in other key business verticals such as retail, consumer goods and healthcare now indicate an increased willingness to maintain or enhance technology spends.

The investments are driven by the need to strengthen digital capabilities in the era of remote working and virtual engagement of customers. Costs and efficiency improvements are the other major drivers.

“Reasons provided by organizations for continued/increased investments in innovative offerings and IT transformation are not new and have been in the works for the past three years. In fact, many leaders in many verticals have already progressed on this transformation journey. In this context, reference to higher investments pertains to urgency of change and catch-up that is required for laggards and to lesser extent even leaders," Kotak’s analysts said in a note.

Industry participants echo the sentiments. “At the industry level, C Vijayakumar believes there is an opportunity to do better over the next five years (v/s the last five years)," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note after interacting with the president and CEO of HCL Technologies Ltd at an investor conference.

Softness in revenues notwithstanding, companies announced decent order wins in the recently concluded June quarter. Most also indicated a healthy deal pipeline and incremental improvement in business environment.

The renewed thrust on digital platforms can help IT companies convert those conversations (deal pipeline) into orders. This can not only help IT companies recover but also regain growth momentum. But the recovery may not be uniform across the companies. As Vijayakumar of HCL points out, companies that can execute well would be able to capture greater amount of clients’ IT spends and, in turn, fare better. The coming quarterly results will provide more clarity.

