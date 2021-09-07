Optimism on non-ticketing revenues boost IRCTC’s stock

But even as IRCTC seems well-placed post the second wave, the stock’s valuations have jumped considerably. For much in the recent past, the stock’s one-year forward multiple, according to Bloomberg, has been hovering at around 40 times earnings three months ago. But the stock’s relentless price rise has placed its PE on a high pedestal of about 68 times one-year forward earnings, as per Bloomberg. Besides, analysts have factored in a lot of the recovery in operations in the FY23 earnings numbers, which include growth kickers from catering and other operations post its Q1 numbers. Hence, only an earnings surprise could justify the price rise.