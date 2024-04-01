Markets
Optimism on Persistent Systems put to test after a robust run
SummaryValuations of the Persistent Systems stocks are stretched. The shares trade at FY25 price-to-earnings multiple of 43 times.
In the last six months, the stock of tier-2 IT company Persistent Systems Ltd. rose 38%, much ahead of the Nifty IT index’s 10% returns. Investors have rewarded the company’s relatively better revenue growth and robust deal wins.
