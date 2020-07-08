Optimistic earnings estimates, frothy valuations are a recipe for disaster

On an aggregate level, Nifty stocks, excluding financials, are back at their peak levels in February. “Nifty (ex-financials) is back to pre-covid peak levels and overall Nifty valuations back to ~18 times FY22 price-to-earnings," HDFC Securities said in a report on 4 July. Analysts at HDFC said for six consecutive years there has been significant overestimation by the Street as far as earnings estimates go. It will be interesting if the optimistic estimates for FY21-FY22 turn out to be right at a time when uncertainty and unpredictability are far greater.