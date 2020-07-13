A tri-annual survey conducted by London-based research house IHS Markit in June showed a steep drop in confidence among Indian companies. Business sentiment turned negative for the first time in nearly 11 years, the period for which the data is available.

Indian companies were the most pessimistic of the 12 countries for which comparable data is available. Also, the outlook for profits in India was the worst among the countries covered by this survey.

But the stock markets will have none of this. In spite of a hazy outlook amid rising cases of coronavirus infections, Indian equities, in tandem with global markets, have inched higher. From its 2020 low of 7,610.25 on 23 March, the Nifty is up nearly 42%.

“The market is currently overlooking fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases and poor earnings. But the markets’ optimism and complacency will be put to test if large companies report weak results, accompanied by poor commentary on future outlook," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage firm on the condition of anonymity.

Coming back to the IHS Markit survey, the business activity net balance fell sharply to -30% of companies in June, from +26% in February. The net balance figure is calculated by deducting the percentage number of respondents expecting a deterioration/decrease in a variable over the next twelve months from those expecting an improvement/increase.

Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit, said India was still some way from seeing the peak impact on economic activity of covid-19.

Analysts at research house Nomura echo the relatively negative view on India’s recovery among Asian peers. “We expect covid-19 to amplify the financial sector weakness, worsening nonperforming assets and slowing potential growth," they wrote in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, the Nifty is now only about 13% lower than its al-time highs reached earlier in the year. Liquidity-driven equity markets continue to factor-in higher prospects of an economic recovery.

The climb in the Indian markets from its March-lows has been similar to the US markets. From its 2020 low of 2237.40 on 23 March, the S&P500 has risen nearly 42%. Consequently, fear gauges, the CBOE volatility index (VIX) and India VIX have cooled off from their respective peaks.

Peter Garnry, head of equity Strategy at US-based Saxo Bank said, “Expectations are looking for the worst earnings in the S&P 500 since late 2011." In his market blog last week, he said that investors have so far looked beyond the 'earnings valley' towards 2021, but it remains to be seen if they continue to do so if companies continue to not provide an outlook.

