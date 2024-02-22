Order inflow excites ABB India investors but margin risks loom
Summary
- Large project orders have risen to 15% of the 2023 order book from 7-8% in 2022, raising concerns due to their lower gross margins and extended execution times compared to short-cycle product orders
ABB India Ltd reported a 35% year-on-year increase in new orders to nearly ₹3,150 crore in the December-ended quarter (Q4CY23), helping its order book grow 30% to ₹8,400 crore. This has investors excited, with shares of the capital goods company having risen 20% since it announced its quarterly results on Tuesday. ABB follows a January to December financial year.