Order prospects, firm guidance outshine BEL’s sales show
Summary
- Growth was hurt due to a spillover of executions worth ₹400 crore due to holidays and some delay in the dispatches reaching the destinations.
Bharat Electronics Ltd’s (BEL) consolidated revenue growth of 1% year-on-year for the September quarter (Q2FY24) to ₹4,009 crore is obviously nothing to write home about. Growth was hurt due to a spillover of executions worth ₹400 crore due to holidays and some delay in the dispatches reaching the destinations.