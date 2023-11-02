Order prospects, firm guidance outshine BEL’s sales show

“Larger projects like LRSAM, QRSAM, which are ₹15,000 crore-plus each, are not included in FY24E and point to stronger FY25E-26E growth prospects," pointed out Jefferies India analysts. LRSAM is a long-range surface-to-air missile and QRSAM refers to a quick reaction surface-to-air missile. As of 1 October, BEL’s order book stood at ₹68,728 crore. This translates into 3.8 times its trailing twelve-month revenue, according to Antique Stock Broking. Meanwhile, the company has planned a capital expenditure (capex) of around ₹700-800 crore during FY24 on modernizing its facilities and for capacity expansion. “These expansions will help BEL generate a new stream of revenue, expand margins, and be prepared for the next level of growth," said Antique’s analysts in a report dated 1 November.