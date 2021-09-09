Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Order flow in construction & infra sector to improve only gradually

Order flow in construction & infra sector to improve only gradually

Power, roads and railways comprised 34.9%, 26.1%, 16.4% respectively of total orders awarded in August . Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint 
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Livemint

  • New investments announced rose for the second month in a row by 9.1% year-on-year to 84200 crore in August. The growth was primarily led by increase in roads, manufacturing, power

The construction and infrastructure sector is gradually recovering from the aftermath of Covid.

According to a report by Dolat Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, new investments announced rose for the second month in a row by 9.1% year-on-year to 84200 crore in August. The growth was primarily led by increase in roads, manufacturing, power but was partially offset by fall in irrigation. New investments announced in year-to-date basis so far in fiscal year 2022, increased 104.4% year-on-year to Rs5,80,200 crore.

However, on a month-on-month basis, new investments in this sector is still down by around 43%.

The report said that roads segment saw a major portion of new investments with 26.1% share followed by manufacturing/ real estate at 24.9%/ 13.2% in August. among states, higher concentration of new investments announced was seen in Gujarat with 11.9% share followed by Jharkhand with 11.2% share.

Tenders issued also increased for the second month in a row by 54.9% y-o-y to 61,800 crore in August, led by road/ community/railways. On a year-to-date basis in FY22, tenders published increased 7.9% y-o-y to 2,97,500 crore. Major tenders published are in the road, railways and community sectors with 41.5%, 13.5% and 12.4% share respectively, said the report. Rajasthan had the highest share of 9.3% followed by Uttar Pradesh with 8.9% share.

Furthermore, order awarded rose 1.3% y-o-y to 39,300 crore led by power/water segment which was partially offset by irrigation/mining. Projects awarded on a YTD basis in FY22, increased 37.2% y-o-y to Rs1,53,600 crore.

Power, roads and railways comprised 34.9%, 26.1%, 16.4% respectively of total orders awarded in August. Highest concentration of orders occurred in Karnataka with 10.9% share followed by Punjab with 6.5% share, added the report.

