Order flow in construction & infra sector to improve only gradually

Tenders issued also increased for the second month in a row by 54.9% y-o-y to ₹61,800 crore in August, led by road/ community/railways. On a year-to-date basis in FY22, tenders published increased 7.9% y-o-y to ₹2,97,500 crore. Major tenders published are in the road, railways and community sectors with 41.5%, 13.5% and 12.4% share respectively, said the report. Rajasthan had the highest share of 9.3% followed by Uttar Pradesh with 8.9% share.