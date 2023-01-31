Orders brighten the day for L&T

Also, remember that exposure to non-core assets has been a sour point for investors. Recently, the company announced transfer of its 100% shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&T IDPL) and its subsidiaries. But that wasn’t enough to make a material impact on its earnings. There is little to cheer on the key Hyderabad Metro Project. Average ridership in Q3 stood at 3.94 lakh/day versus 3.55 lakh/day in Q2. Improving ridership and lower interest cost have helped narrow losses. The management expects this project to break even in another two-three years. This means that stake sale in this project is unlikely in the near term. Apart from this, L&T also has exposure to Nabha Power Ltd.