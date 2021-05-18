Orient Cement's stock hits new high post strong Q4 earnings, debt cut

Another positive takeaway for investors was the company's continued effort to pare debt. In FY21, it gross debt declined ₹430 crore, while, net debt was down ₹550 crore. Consequently, key metric - the net debt/equity ratio fell from 1.1 times in FY20 to 0.49 times in FY21. Further, net debt/Ebitda also fell from around 3times in FY20 to 1.17 times in FY21.

