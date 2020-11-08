Other global cues in focus with Biden's win, Q2 earnings coming to end

Meanwhile, on the macro front, India’s manufacturing purchase managers’ index (PMI) rose to 58.9 in October- highest in more than a decade. Similarly, Services PMI expanded at 54.1 – for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit. But investors are advised not to get carried away by this sharp reversal. Considering the sample size of IHS Markit's PMI survey, it is quite likely that pain of India's large unorganised sector is not captured in this data. On the ground economic recovery could take longer than indicated by the PMI, economists said.