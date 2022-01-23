Jio fails to fire but retail & refining power RIL

With better demand, analysts expect refining margins to remain strong in the near-to-medium term. Even so, the fortunes of the RIL stock are closely tied to its consumer businesses, retail, and telecom. Pinakin Parekh, an analyst at JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd wrote in his report on 22 January, “O2C + E&P account for only 30% of our price target and hence, for the stock price, the key drivers would remain the high multiple businesses such as retail (valued at 43x FY23 EV/Ebitda), Jio (valued at about 13x FY23 EV/Ebitda and a sharp premium to peers) and new energy ($20bn equity option value)." EV is enterprise value. JP Morgan’s price target for RIL’s stock is ₹2,575 per share. On Friday, RIL closed at ₹2,477.85 on NSE.

