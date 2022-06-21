Outflows from emerging markets are getting more severe2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 11:45 PM IST
The proxy index mirrors the rising risk aversion among foreign investors regarding EM assets
As monetary tightening picks up pace, global investors are shunning emerging market (EM) assets. This is not surprising as the rate hiking cycles have punched a hole in performance of EMs. Besides, this time around, investors have to also deal with quantitative tightening.