Outflows from emerging markets are getting more severe

High inflation will erode household real incomes sufficiently to result in a slowdown in global growth, said Kieran Tompkins, assistant economist at Capital Economics. “There are already signs that this weakening in demand will prompt a decline in global trade. That would pose another headwind to EM equities, as downturns in export growth have often gone hand-in-hand with slowing, or falling, earnings growth," Tompkins said in a report on 20 June. “On top of that, the ongoing shift in global consumption patterns away from goods towards services might be an additional headwind to indices in Asia in which the shares of electronics exporters have a large weight," he said.

