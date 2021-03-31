Stock market returns in fiscal 2021 are the highest in a decade. A Mint analysis shows that the BSE200 index has posted impressive returns of 74% in FY21. At the same time, outflows from equity mutual funds (MFs) have also been the highest. What explains this dichotomy?

Market experts said that against the backdrop of increased volatility in the markets last year, participants are using the sharp rally in the markets to book profits. Indian equity markets surged to record levels in February, and haven’t corrected meaningfully since then. Another factor is that while the markets are soaring, employment and wage trends have been weak. Indeed, some have dipped into their savings to meet consumption needs. Besides, many retail investors have switched to direct investing considering that MF performance in the recent past has been disappointing.

Latest data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India shows that new dematerialized (demat) account additions rose to an all-time high of 10.7 million between April 2020 and January 2021. While India’s total demat accounts rose by over 25% during this period, mutual fund folios held by individual investors were flat.

“Mutual fund performance has been a disappointment in the recent past, underperforming benchmark indices. Key indices have been driven by a handful of large-caps and clearly mutual funds have not been able to catch up," said Deepak Jasani, head, retail research, HDFC Securities Ltd.

A recent analysis by mutual fund research firm MorningStar showed that several key categories of mutual funds on average failed to beat their benchmarks in the year of the lockdown. The analysis took into account performance of various types of funds between 25 March 2020 and 22 March 2021. It showed that only 3.5% of large-cap funds beat the benchmark during the period.

As per regulatory norms, fund managers are not allowed to park more than 10% of their total assets under management in one particular stock. “A fund manager is likely to underperform the benchmark where one particular stock, which has more than 10% weight in the index, has rallied sharply. Still, fund managers have not been able to put up a good show across categories," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage house, requesting anonymity.

It should also be noted that stock market returns look impressive when one takes March 2020 as the base month. However, trailing one-year returns were weak and even negative for many other months in the past fiscal. And investors have been particularly disappointed with the performance of funds investing in small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

“A genuine fear among market participants is that this sharp rally in equities may not sustain given the various headwinds, so we are seeing some funds moving out equity into other asset classes such as gold and real estate," said Jasani.

